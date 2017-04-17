Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Monday 17 April

Party makes spy claims

Mere Naleba
Monday, April 17, 2017

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed some civil servants have applied to contest the 2018 General Election under the party banner.

Mr Rabuka revealed this while meeting Fijians at the Florin United Methodist Church in Sacramento, US, where he also claimed that he was aware of his email account being hacked and phone calls tapped.

He said someone leaked the list of applicant names which should have remained confidential because the list contained certain civil servants.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, Mr Rabuka said these civil servants who had shown interest to join SODELPA for the next election, should not be fearful as they had not breached any code of conduct.

"Those that applied have not done anything wrong, they have not contravened the term of employment as civil servants," he said.

"The term there is if one has applied to become a candidate and is successful, then the person should resign before the election campaign period is opened. Once someone's political allegiance is made known, that person should resign."

He said at the moment, these civil servants had merely applied and had not been selected to be candidates.

Meanwhile, the party is also planning to restore the Fijian Affairs Board (FAB) scholarship if elected into Government.

He said the FAB scholarship would allow students who did not qualify for the government scholarships a chance to still continue with their education without having to repay scholarship bond fees once they found employment.

Mr Rabuka said party officials had started visiting village heads around the country seeking permission to start their election campaign.








