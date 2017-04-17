Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Monday 17 April

Two held for attack on police

Alisi Vucago
Monday, April 17, 2017

MEMBERS of the public have been warned not to take the law into their own hands after separate incidents where two police officers were assaulted.

The first incident was reported in the Southern Division where a man was brought in for breaching a domestic violence restraining order.

The man was under the influence of alcohol and allegedly assaulted an officer from the Raiwaqa Police Station last Friday.

A similar incident was recorded in Sigatoka Town when an officer on patrol was allegedly assaulted by a man on Saturday night.

Police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu reminded members of the public that police officers were conducting their work and it was imperative for people to control their emotions.

"Our officers are trying to ensure you're able to enjoy your long weekend without major incidents and in the event you get caught on the wrong side of the law, resorting to violence against our officers won't help your case as it will result in additional charges," he said.

As both suspects remain in custody, ACP Tudravu urged everyone to responsibly enjoy the remainder of their long weekend.








