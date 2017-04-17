Usamate: Youth unemployment at 18 per cent

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Youths with their wheelbarrows waiting for their customers in Suva. Youth unemployment in Fiji currently stands at around 18 per cent and it is an issue that Government is committed to address. Picture: FILE

YOUTH unemployment in Fiji stands at about 18 per cent and it is an issue that Government is committed to address, says Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate.

Mr Usamate said the key strategy for Government in finding employment for the unemployed was to grow the economy.

"That strategy has been successful so far as we have had seven years of consecutive economic growth," he said.

"A growing economy provides the best opportunity for creating new jobs and the Government is focused on making this job growth as rich as possible."

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said they were mandated to work with those who had dropped out of formal education.

Mr Tuitubou said the market did not only focus on white-collar jobs and it was essential for the ministry to provide youths with opportunities.

"We also empower youths by giving them grants for income-generating projects, majority of which have been successful," he said.

"I want to encourage youths if they don't end up having white-collar jobs, the ministry is always there to assist non-formal education."

Mr Tuitubou said there were special grants given to youths who might want to continue with their education.