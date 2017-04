/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Malolo and Labasa TIV in an aerial battle at Subrail Park in Labasa this evening. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 6:36PM HOSTS Labasa defeated Malolo 3-1 in an extra time in the last quarter-final of the 2017 TIV Inter-District Championship at Subrail Park.

Both the teams were locked at 1-all at full time.

Labasa district mid-fielder Edwin Shayam was instrumental in the team's win.

