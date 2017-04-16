Sporting bodies challenged to provide equally

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:32PM SPORTS organisers have been challenged to ensure their events provide opportunities for equal participation for athletes with disability.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou made the comment as he commended the ITTF Oceania Para Table Tennis Championships, the ITTF Oceania Cup and the ITTF Oceania Junior Championships that ended in Suva today.

"I commend the organisers of these Oceania Championships for providing equal platforms for the elite, the disabled and junior table tennis players," Mr Tuitubou said.

"It is certainly an approach other sporting federations should learn from - and that is to provide opportunities for equal participation at their sporting events."

The championships include teams from Australia, Cook Islands, Guam, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Fiji.

"These events are indeed a great opportunity for developing island nations like Fiji to host."

International Table Tennis Federation president Thomas Weikert commended the Fiji Table Tennis Association and Oceania Table Tennis Association for saying their efforts toward organising this tournament were appreciated and would definitely boost the development of the sport in the region.

Fiji hosted similar Oceania Table Tennis tournaments in 2002, 2005 and in 2012.