Grow economy to address unemployment: Usamate

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, April 16, 2017

Update: 5:59PM THE Fijian Government is committed to improving the rate of youth unemployment in Fiji.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate said youth unemployment in Fiji presently stood at around 18 percent.

He said the key strategy for Government in finding employment for the unemployed was to grow the economy.

"That strategy has been successful so far as we have had seven years of consecutive economic growth. A growing economy provides the best opportunity for creating new jobs and the Government is focused on making this job growth as rich as possible," Mr Usamate said.








