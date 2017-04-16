Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Sunday 16 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Singapore 7s: US pushes Fiji out of Cup contention

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, April 16, 2017

Update: 5:18PM US narrowly edged Fiji out of Cup contention of the Singapore 7s after a well-earned 24-19 victory.

In a quality show of rugby skills in what most Fijian rugby critics will describe a major upset, the Americans defeated the Hong Kong 7s champs out of the line-up to the Singapore 7s Cup.

Two tries each by Ben Pinkelman and Stephen Tomasin in the first and second halves, and two successful conversions, were enough to keep them in the lead.

Waisea Nacuqu scored Fiji's try and successfully converted.

US led at half time 12-7.

The inclusion of Isake Katonibau and Jasa Veremalua, nor the tries scored later by Josua Vici and Katonibau at last second was not enough to catch up.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Snake find sparks fear among residents
  2. Rugby loss
  3. NFP boost
  4. SODELPA candidates confidential
  5. Tabuya remains People's Democratic Party leader
  6. Hospital probes babies' deaths
  7. $159k for fish market, grog stalls
  8. Party content with bid
  9. Youths re-enact Passion of the Christ
  10. Program to help the poor

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  4. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  5. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  6. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  8. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  9. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)
  10. 'I am still headman' Monday (10 Apr)