Singapore 7s: US pushes Fiji out of Cup contention

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:18PM US narrowly edged Fiji out of Cup contention of the Singapore 7s after a well-earned 24-19 victory.

In a quality show of rugby skills in what most Fijian rugby critics will describe a major upset, the Americans defeated the Hong Kong 7s champs out of the line-up to the Singapore 7s Cup.

Two tries each by Ben Pinkelman and Stephen Tomasin in the first and second halves, and two successful conversions, were enough to keep them in the lead.

Waisea Nacuqu scored Fiji's try and successfully converted.

US led at half time 12-7.

The inclusion of Isake Katonibau and Jasa Veremalua, nor the tries scored later by Josua Vici and Katonibau at last second was not enough to catch up.