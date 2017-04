/ Front page / News

Update: 4:46PM USA leads Fiji at half time of the first Cup quarter-final of the Singapore 7s.

Two tries by Ben Pinkelman and Stephen Tomasin, with a single successful conversion put them in the lead 12-7 at half time.

Fiji's Waisea Nacuqu - Singapore 7s leading try scorer - scored a try that was successfully converted by skipper Osea Kolinisau.

Less than 5 minutes to play in the second half and the USA is giving the Hong Kong 7s champ a good run.