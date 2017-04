/ Front page / News

Update: 3:19PM MORE than 200 people enjoyed a cultural night in Nadi by the Dakshina India Andhra Sangam of Fiji, which has been holding its annual convention in the Jet Set Town.

Dakshina India Andhra Sangam of Fiji president Justice Kamal Kumar said the cultural-themed evening was an important event at the convention bringing together members to celebrate their religion.

He said the convention had been a success so far with members enjoying social activities and sporting events.