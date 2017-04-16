Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Sunday 16 April

Two in custody for alleged assault on officers

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, April 16, 2017

Update: 3:12PM TWO men are in custody for allegedly assaulting two Police officers in separate incidences.

The first was reported in the Southern Division where a man who was brought in for breaching a Domestic Violence Restraining Order assaulted an officer from the Raiwaqa Police Station.

The incident occurred on Friday.

The second incident was recorded last night in Sigatoka town where an officer who was on beat patrol was allegedly assaulted by a man.

As both suspects remain in custody, Fiji Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu has reminded members of the public that Police  officers are merely conducting their work and it is imperative for people to control their emotions.








