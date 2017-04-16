Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Sunday 16 April

Weather forecast: Fine Easter holiday

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, April 16, 2017

Update: 2:29PM WITH the Easter holiday well in progress, more families are likely to be hitting the beaches and the outdoors.

Good time to do so as fine weather is forecast until midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group, aside from brief showers over the eastern parts and the interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, the national weather centre in Nadi forecasts fine weather apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and possible thunderstorms.

For mariners, the weather centre has forecast a South to Southeast wind flow that prevails over Fiji.

Forecast to midday tomorrow for Fiji waters is South to Southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, moderate seas and moderate southerly swells.








