+ Enlarge this image Nadi TIV Surjason Samo (left) and Navua's TIV Rajendra Rao in action at Subrail Park in Labasa today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 1:35PM DEFENDING champion Nadi TIV has marched on to the 2017 semi-final of the TIV Sangam Inter-District Championship.

The side defeated Navua 2-1 in the second quarter-final at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Nadi will meet Rifle Range in the first semi-final this afternoon.