+ Enlarge this image Rifle Range TIV in control against Suva TIV. They defeated Suva TIV 2-1 at Subrail Park today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 1:18PM RIFLE Range created the biggest upset after the side defeated Suva 2-1 in the first quarterfinal of the 2017 TIV Sangam Inter-District Championship.

The side came from behind to score two goals in the match.

The tournament is being played at Subrail Park in Labasa.

