Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Sunday 16 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

SODELPA leader guest at US combined Easter service

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, April 16, 2017

Update: 1:03PM SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka is being an invited guest at a combined denomination Easter service of the Fijian community in the United States.

Held this hour at the Florin United Methodist Church in Sacramento, California, leading the church service is Assemblies of God's Pastor Jo Leweniqila, and the people from the vanua of Navatu, Cakaudrove residing in the US.

In welcoming Mr Rabuka, Navatu man Manasa Lesuma expressed the support of their vanua of Navatu in the US for his leadership as head of the SODELA party.

He said he was encouraged to see that networking had begun among members of the Fijian community.

He called for support to members of the Fijian community to support this leadership and change the course of our country.

Mr Rabuka is delivering the sermon at the church service.

This is his second official event following the SODELPA convention in Petaluma, California earlier this month.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Snake find sparks fear among residents
  2. Rugby loss
  3. NFP boost
  4. SODELPA candidates confidential
  5. Tabuya remains People's Democratic Party leader
  6. Hospital probes babies' deaths
  7. $159k for fish market, grog stalls
  8. Party content with bid
  9. Youths re-enact Passion of the Christ
  10. Program to help the poor

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  4. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  5. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  6. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  8. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  9. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)
  10. 'I am still headman' Monday (10 Apr)