SODELPA leader guest at US combined Easter service

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:03PM SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka is being an invited guest at a combined denomination Easter service of the Fijian community in the United States.

Held this hour at the Florin United Methodist Church in Sacramento, California, leading the church service is Assemblies of God's Pastor Jo Leweniqila, and the people from the vanua of Navatu, Cakaudrove residing in the US.

In welcoming Mr Rabuka, Navatu man Manasa Lesuma expressed the support of their vanua of Navatu in the US for his leadership as head of the SODELA party.

He said he was encouraged to see that networking had begun among members of the Fijian community.

He called for support to members of the Fijian community to support this leadership and change the course of our country.

Mr Rabuka is delivering the sermon at the church service.

This is his second official event following the SODELPA convention in Petaluma, California earlier this month.