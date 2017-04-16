Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Sunday 16 April

Believers march to celebrate Resurrection Day

LUISA QIOLEVU
Sunday, April 16, 2017

Update: 12:32PM MEMBERS of the Labasa Methodist circuit marched through Labasa Town this morning holding banners with the message that Jesus Christ has risen.

About 300 members from the young to the old sang hymns of praises thanking God for sacrificing his only son Jesus to die on the cross.

Reverend Jone Ledua said this was the second  time for all the 20 churches under the Labasa circuit to march together during Easter in Labasa.

"This is a time for us to reflect on our walk with God and begin a new journey with him," Mr Ledua said.

Believers of the Christian faith celebrate Resurrection Sunday - the day Jesus rose to life three days after his crucifixion on the cross on Mt Calvary that all sins of the world will be redeemed.

Other church services commemorating Resurrection Day is being held by believers nationwide and around the world.








