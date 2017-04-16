Snake find sparks fear among residents

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The snake found last week in Cuvu, Sigatoka was killed by residents. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE discovery of an eight-foot long snake in Cuvu, Sigatoka, has sparked concern and fear among residents.

The snake was found by a young boy last week.

Cuvu-based police officer Ashwin Chand said the discovery was a surprise and shocked many residents.

"When I was called, I found that some residents had already killed and burnt it," he said.

"It's a big snake. About 8-feet long."

He said residents were concerned about the likelihood of more snakes being found.

"A lot of people are scared because they think there could be more.

"We've alerted all of our residents and villagers to be aware of their surroundings.

"We don't want anyone to panic as this could be an isolated incident.

"But people know to contact us immediately if they find any other snakes nearby.

"We've had discoveries before but they were a long time ago."

He said residents had been told not to take any risks if they came across another reptile.

Mr Chand posted a few images of the dead reptilian on social media attracting attention to the discovery.

He said he put the images on social media to alert and warn people of the discovery.

No other reports have been filed since the find.