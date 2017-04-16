National airline for tourism expo

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Matt Stoeckel, left, and Andrew Stanbury at an MOU signing. Picture: SUPPLIED

FIJI Airways is the official airline for the 2017 Fiji Tourism Expo.

The airline inked a deal with Tourism Fiji which will host 160 international buyers and travel trade media participants at this year's event.

The international buyers from 14 countries will be flown into the country by the national airline.

Tourism Fiji CEO Matt Stoeckel said Fiji Airways had always been a key and strategic partner for the expo.

"I'm delighted to see the national airline providing support again in 2017," he said.

"Through their support Tourism Fiji has been able to attract a record number of hosted buyers to the expo in 2017."

A record 160 international buyers and travel trade media have registered to participate in FTE 2017, with about 103 exhibitors from Fiji's tourism industry.

Fiji Airways sales and marketing executive general manager Andrew Stanbury said the airline was pleased to be supporting the FTE for another year.

"We enjoy a very symbiotic relationship with Tourism Fiji, sharing many of the same objectives when it comes to building brand Fiji and increasing traffic into our hub," he said.

"We've increased frequencies to some of our traditional markets, as well as introduced new direct routes, like Adelaide in Australia, which begins June 30.

"We've also recently introduced new international routes by way of Singapore and San Francisco, and bolstered our connectivity to North America, Asia and India through our codeshare agreements.

"We hope to enhance existing relationships in our traditional markets, as well as break new ground in new and emerging markets.

"The FTE is certainly an important avenue for achieving this."