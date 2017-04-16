Program to help the poor

/ Front page / News

A GROUP of Free Bird Institute tutors have started a community outreach program that allows Japanese students to help the poor and disadvantaged.

The tutors based at its Nadi campus are looking to partner with local community outreach groups in their campaign.

Free Bird Institute tutor Kota Shibai said they have been encouraging students to volunteer for the program.

"We first worked with a group of former inmates in Lautoka who have been helping a lot of people," he said.

"When we came across their story in the media we wanted to reach out and help in whatever way we can."

He said they asked their students to donate some of their belongings that they could sell.

"We held a flea market at the school and sold most of the donated items including clothes.

"Some of our students return to Japan and they leave behind some of their things so we asked them if they could give it to us to sell.

"The money that we earn is spent on buying things like groceries for a family in need."

He said the Japanese students had welcomed the idea of helping the disadvantaged.

"They have been very helpful and the students that we talk to want to do more.

"So we are hoping that as we continue to get more students in we can start a community work program that gives students an opportunity to help the people of Fiji."