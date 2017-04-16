Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Sunday 16 April

Boost for farmers

Repeka Nasiko
Sunday, April 16, 2017

A GROUP of Nadi dairy farmers has received a boost to their resources from the New Caledonia Chamber of Agriculture.

The farmers from the Nadiyata Cattle Farm in Vatutu were handed supplies worth $130,000 alongside other farmers in the Western Division and Bua on Vanua Levu.

The farmers belonging to the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council were adversely affected by last year's Severe TC Winston.

One of the beneficiaries was sheep and goat herder Jonathan Smith who thanked New Caledonia Chamber of Agriculture president Gerard Pasco and Regional Technical Cooperation for the Network of Chambers of Agriculture in the Pacific charge de mission, Francois Japiot, for the assistance.

He said the supplies would be used to fence off specially planted paddocks for his herd of 150 sheep and 30 goats.

He also acknowledged the work by the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council for assisting the farmers.

"I believe FCLC plays a key role for its members because they are the voice of the farmers in the national arena, and I would recommend other farmers to join the council to help develop this important organisation," Mr Smith said.

FCLC chief executive officer Jiu Daunivalu said the money received from the Chamber of Agriculture was an endorsement of the importance of FCLC's efforts for the farmers.

"We are grateful not only for the financial assistance but for their excellent advice," she said.

"We have signed an MOU with the organisation to provide technical assistance as well as investigate mutual projects where both of our bodies can benefit."

Grazing livestock (sheep, goats, cattle) is among 12 commodity associations that come under the council.

The council has close to 30,000 members.








