$159k for fish market, grog stalls

MINISTER for Local Government Parveen Kumar says there are more projects in store for the people of Labasa after he officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Labasa fish market space and grog stalls yesterday.

The total cost of the fish market project is $119,550 while the cost for the construction of the grog stalls is $40,000. Works are expected to be completed in eight weeks.

Civil construction works at the site are also expected to begin on Tuesday. When completed, the fish market will cater for 47 stalls while the new space for grog sellers will cater for 10 stalls.

He said another major development by the ministry was the construction of footpaths along Delailabasa.

"This is another project that we will work on as residents are concerned about the safety of their children as most of them walk to school all the time. I have inspected the place during my last visit and the construction work on the footpath will begin on the 24th of this month," Mr Kumar said.

"This project has been long overdue because there has been a lot of issues in regards to fish market in Labasa," he said.

Mr Kumar said there were issues of land and issues of funding that held up the project.

"As you all are aware that last year we made few commitments to the people of Labasa and one of those commitments is getting them a new fish market and we are glad that we could finally get it done for them today," he said.