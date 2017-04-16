Minister addresses issues

/ Front page / News

MINISTER for Local Government Parveen Kumar says he will look into all issues raised by Labasa market vendors yesterday.

Mr Kumar said this after hearing all the complaints raised by vendors during a courtesy visit to Labasa over the Easter weekend.

"I need all these issues faced by market vendors to be solved by next week as they have been facing these issues for quite some time," he said.

"We are doing the best we can for all the municipal markets in our country and we treat all markets the same.

"We will make sure that all the issues raised by market vendors today will be solved by next week.

"As for stall fees, I will have to think of what can be done so the situation can be fair to all vendors," he said.

A market vendor and leader of stall No.2 in Labasa, Amirka Prasad, said they had been asking for more fans and lights in the market but nothing was done.

"We need more fans because of the hot weather and the market is always crowded and hot during the day. It's always dark when it's a cloudy day," Mr Prasad said.

"We are really glad that the minister could be here to witness the heat from this market during a hot sunny day and this will prove to him that we are really in need of more fans."

Another market vendor, Emele Soso, informed Mr Kumar about the minimal space that she had compared with other vendors.

"We are all paying the same stall fees of $9.50 but my table is small and I don't have enough space for my vegetables like other vendors has," she said.