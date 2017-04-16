Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Sunday 16 April

Treat for elderly members

Luisa Qiolevu
Sunday, April 16, 2017

THE Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam convention has proven to be a blessed event for all members, says Angeline Anmma, who is one of the eldest members of the TISI Sangam.

The 91-year-old was one of many elderly members of the TISI Sangam that attended a lunch hosted for elderly members by the TISI Sangam organisation at Labasa College yesterday.

Ms Anmma described the occasion as a blessed day for all the elderly members that were present at the convention.

"I am glad that I could be present here once again to witness the success that this organisation has gone through over the past years," she said.

Ms Anmma said she was even glad to be invited for lunch by the Sangam board members as a way of respect for all elderly that were members of the organisation.

"I am happy that this generation still acknowledged our hard work and I hope that the organisation will grow even bigger and be successful in years to come," she said.

"Like the theme for this year's convention 'Unity Through the Pathway of Honesty', it really showed its true meaning today and one of it shows how they have organised lunch for all the elderly in Labasa."

Another elderly member, Shiri Krishna Chetty, said he was happy to have been part of the 2017 convention lunch.

"I am always present at every convention and this is a time where I get to meet past members that have worked hard during the early years when the organisation was founded," he said.

TISI Sangam's national president, Sadasivan Naicker, said the organisation had been hosting lunch for senior citizens for the past 10 years.

"Providing lunch for the senior citizen is our way of showing them our appreciation for the hard work that they have done through the Sangam organisation during their time," he said.

"It was through their hard work that the organisation is now successful and it is always our aim to provide them with lunch."

Mr Naicker said lunch was hosted by Damend Gounder and his family.

"The Gounder family have been hosting lunch during the convention for the past six years now," he said.








