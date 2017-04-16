Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Sunday 16 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tabuya remains People's Democratic Party leader

Tevita Vuibau
Sunday, April 16, 2017

PEOPLE'S Democratic Party leader Lynda Tabuya says she remains leader of the party despite claims made that she applied for a SODELPA ticket for the 2018 general election.

Ms Tabuya's name was on a list of 110 names published by a media outlet yesterday, claiming to be the names of those who had applied for a SODELPA ticket.

Yesterday, she said the inclusion of her name on the list was a mistake and assured PDP supporters of her loyalty to the party's principles.

"I remain leader of the People's Democratic Party and I am currently in talks with the opposition party leaders including SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka, and nothing has been finalised yet. The fact that my name is included as have applied would breach the current electoral laws as I am officially registered under the People's Democratic Party.

"No individual can be registered under more than one party."

She said there was a possibility of contesting the election under one consolidated party by the coalition but issues including manifestos, number of seats and campaign strategy needed to be negotiated.

"It is common knowledge that coalition talks continue and once finalised my name will appear in the coalition list," Ms Tabuya said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Snake find sparks fear among residents
  2. Rugby loss
  3. NFP boost
  4. SODELPA candidates confidential
  5. Tabuya remains People's Democratic Party leader
  6. Hospital probes babies' deaths
  7. $159k for fish market, grog stalls
  8. Party content with bid
  9. Youths re-enact Passion of the Christ
  10. Program to help the poor

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  4. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  5. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  6. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  8. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  9. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)
  10. 'I am still headman' Monday (10 Apr)