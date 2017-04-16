Hospital probes babies' deaths

/ Front page / News

THE CWM Hospital is investigating cases where babies have died during birth after the recent death of a baby in Lautoka caused a social media frenzy about the health care system.

And while CWMH consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr James Fong could not give a specific number as to how many cases they were looking into, he said parents were usually called for a family conference once the investigations were completed.

Dr Fong said while the ministry did not respond to all cases highlighted on social media, disgruntled members of the public should raise their concerns with the ministry.

"Our policies are not to respond to them unless they come through the proper channels of complaints that are established by the Ministry of Health and that it gets proper investigations," he said.

Dr Fong said the cases investigated were not linked to the bacterial infection that caused the temporary closure of the Children's Ward at the hospital.