Party content with bid

THE National Federation Party (NFP) has openly welcomed former minister for infrastructure and transport Pio Tikoduadua into the party.

This was after Mr Tikoduadua officially expressed his interest to contest next year's poll under an NFP ticket at a press conference in Suva yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of NFP leader, the party's acting president, Semi Titoko, said the party was pleased that Mr Tikoduadua had decided to join them.

"This was a man who, although he was loyal to the RFMF and its then commander, could listen with respect to our opposing views. He could accept criticism and look for common ground," Mr Titoko said.

"He was never arrogant to us. He built trust with us and welcomed our ideas. People should clearly understand that Lt-Col Tikoduadua is not an ordinary politician.

"He gave up his ministerial and parliamentary salaries, perks and privileges. Very few politicians would make such a sacrifice. We welcome Lt-Col Tikoduadua and his supporters to our party. We are proud that they have chosen to join us," he added.

Mr Tikoduadua said he knew about NFP's deep history and unlike many other parties in Fiji, he believed it was not formed for the purpose of becoming a government.

"It was formed to defend people who were vulnerable and voiceless. At first this was the cane farmers.

"But over the years, it has become the voice of many more.

"These are not just Indo-Fijians. At critical moments in Fiji's history, it has always sought to do the right thing, even at the cost of votes.

"I am appealing for support. I have not stood less for what I stood for then and this is the reason I want to join NFP.

"I want to support and uphold the status and the value that I stood for then and that is the reason I am here," he said.

Mr Tikoduadua said he would use the next 12 months to convince people ahead of next year's poll.