SODELPA candidates confidential

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party says their candidate selection process is confidential in order to protect those who are considering running for election.

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka made the comment after a list claiming to have the names of aspiring SODELPA candidates was published by a news outlet yesterday.

The list contained 110 names.

Mr Rabuka said the list of people who had applied to be candidates was private as some were civil servants who could face termination from their jobs if their political leanings were made public.

"This is why our candidate list is confidential and we will not confirm the names on the list except those already endorsed, which we have announced as endorsed by the management board in June 2016: myself, vice-presidents Hon. Ro Kini Kiliraki and Anare Jale and Hon. Gavoka," Mr Rabuka said.

"The applications of the sitting MPs Hon. A. Vadei, Hon. M Bulitavu, Hon. S. Karavaki, Hon. M Leawere, Hon. A Radrodro, Hon. J Dulakiverata, Hon. S. Radrodro, Hon. Ratu I Tikoca, Hon. Ratu S Nanovo, Hon. N Nawaikula, Hon. Ratu S Matanitobua are also known in the public domain, so we confirm their applications.

"It is a known fact that the coalition talks are continuing between opposition party leaders, and some names appear to be names that could be in the coalition list, including Lynda Tabuya, leader of PDP," Rabuka said.

Mr Rabuka also apologised unreservedly to those whose names may have been published by mistake.

"In fact, the SODELPA candidate list is longer and it is clear that certain names were omitted and others duplicated, in a mischievous attempt to sow dissension within the party.

"The party is yet to shortlist names for interview and those who have been shortlisted will be contacted in due time."