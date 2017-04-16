Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Sunday 16 April

Forgiveness, repentance important

Litia Cava
Sunday, April 16, 2017

JESUS' life, death and resurrection are commemorated by Christians during Easter and during the Sacred Heart Cathedral's Easter service, the congregation were reminded of the importance of forgiveness and repentance.

Father Cecil Williams, the mass celebrant, in his sermon urged the church to remember the sacrifices Jesus went through and to use those as an example to live a life of forgiveness and repentance.

Father Williams said it was important for people during this season to put into work what Christ had demonstrated on the cross.

He was accompanied by Archbishop Peter Loy Chong during the mass.

Apart from the mass, there was also celebration of the Veneration of the Cross and the Covering of the Shrines.

The shrines in the Cathedral were covered as it signifies the mourning of the church.

More than 300 parishioners were present to commemorate Good Friday.








