Youths re-enact Passion of the Christ

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Peniasi Gade Junior playing the part of Jesus with other St Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish youths acting as soldiers during their Easter drama along the Nausori streets on Friday, April 14, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

IN a bid to experience the pain and struggles of Jesus' journey to Calvary before his crucifixion, youths from St Vincent de Paul parish in Nausori re-enacted the Passion of the Christ around Nausori Town to mark Good Friday.

The youths were dressed in costumes as was worn by the Roman soldiers in the biblical teachings of the journey of Christ before he was crucified.

Youth chaperone Sairusi Yalayalatabua said Good Friday was a very important date on the Catholic calendar.

He said the youths had been preparing for a month and nine days prior to their re-enactment of the Passion of the Christ, held a nine-day Novena — an ancient tradition of devotional praying repeated for nine successive days or weeks.

"Today we are dramatising the crucifixion of Jesus. The significance behind this is just to show the people how much pain and struggles he endured before he was crucified at Mount Calvary," Mr Yalayalatabua said.

"By seeing this we should also try as individual to live the life Jesus lived."

Hundreds of parishioners were part of the procession through Nausori Town and back to the church for the Veneration of the Cross at 3pm.