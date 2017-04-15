Ba remains on top

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:17PM BA remains a team to beat in the 2017 TIV Sanagam Inter-District Championship and will play Hamilton in the third quarterfinal at Subrail Park in Labasa today

n the first quarterfinal, Suva will play Rifle Range while defending champion Nadi will take on Navua.

Host Labasa will play Malolo in the last quarterfinal of the day.

Ba defeated Lautoka 3-0 in the final pool match yesterday. Ba has been laced with the district reps Avinesh Waran Suwmy, Praneel Naidu, former Fiji under-20 goal keeper Shaneel Naidu and Ronil Lal.

Coach Vishwa Achari said the team work was their major weapon for their good results in the tournament.

�We have prepared well and a team which prepares well and we are focused to get the trophy back to Ba,� he said.

�The last time we have won was way back in 2011 when we defeated Suva 2-1 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

�The district players have maintained their discipline and kept their cool and played brilliant football.�

Achari said Hamilton will be a strong side which also features former Lautoka, Auckland City and Fiji rep Salesh Kumar.

The quarterfinals will start at 8am while the semi-finals will be played from 2.30pm.