Update: 9:16PM DEFENDING champion Nadi will play Navua in the second quarterfinal of the 2017 TIV Sangam Inter-District Championship tomorrow.

In the other quarterfinals, Ba takes on Hamilton of New Zealand, Suva will play Rifle Range and host Labasa will play Malolo.

The first quarterfinal will start at 8.30am. Meanwhile, first semifinal will be played at 2.30pm. The tournament is being held at Subrail Park in Labasa.