Fiji Time: 9:52 PM on Saturday 15 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji scores six to defeat Russia

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 15, 2017

Update: 9:04PM TWENTY two year old Dmitry Sukhin scored and converted a try in order to prevent a nil match against Fiji in their second pool match at the HSBC World Rugby Singapore 7s tonight.

Fiji won the encounter 38-7, just two points short of a repeat of its earlier match which it won 40-0 against Hong Kong.

Fiji�s tries against Russia in the first half came from Kalione Nasoko, NacanieliLabalaba, Amanoni Nasilasila and Osea Kolinisau.

Nasilasila missed a conversion whereas Kolinisau missed one and succeeded with two. Fiji led 24 � 0 at the half time buzzer.

In the second half, Sukhin scored Russias try in the second minute.

Soon after Nasilasila scored scored Fiji�s fifth try and it was converted by Waisea Nacuqu who went on to score a try of his own that Nasilasila converted.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Not true', says mum
  2. Social media policy breach probe
  3. 7s approach
  4. Loyalty is key, Tikoduadua joins NFP
  5. Village celebrates five weddings and a birthday
  6. Religious body faces challenge
  7. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby
  8. Prank call problem
  9. Culture 'brings unity'
  10. Cicia creates history

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  6. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)