Fiji scores six to defeat Russia

Update: 9:04PM TWENTY two year old Dmitry Sukhin scored and converted a try in order to prevent a nil match against Fiji in their second pool match at the HSBC World Rugby Singapore 7s tonight.

Fiji won the encounter 38-7, just two points short of a repeat of its earlier match which it won 40-0 against Hong Kong.

Fiji�s tries against Russia in the first half came from Kalione Nasoko, NacanieliLabalaba, Amanoni Nasilasila and Osea Kolinisau.

Nasilasila missed a conversion whereas Kolinisau missed one and succeeded with two. Fiji led 24 � 0 at the half time buzzer.

In the second half, Sukhin scored Russias try in the second minute.

Soon after Nasilasila scored scored Fiji�s fifth try and it was converted by Waisea Nacuqu who went on to score a try of his own that Nasilasila converted.