Fiji Time: 9:52 PM on Saturday 15 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Local medical facilities up to date

VISHAAL KUMAR
Saturday, April 15, 2017

Update: 8:48PM MEDICAL equipment�s and facilities in the country are up to international standards according to Doctor Baskaran Vasudevan.

Dr.Vasudevan,  a renowned Gastro intestinal and Bariatric surgeon from India with over 30 years of experience is in the country conducting consultations with the people at  the MIOT Pacific Hospitals in Suva over the next three months.

"I have been to Europe, Australia and the United States, and I would say Fiji is par with them when it came to facilities and resources," he said.

"But I think there is a shortage of skilled people in the health system here. Most of them probably migrate to foreign countries leaving a huge gap in the workforce here."

According to Dr. Vasudevan, obesity was a major problem in Fiji.

" A lot of people who have come to me for consultation and checkups have a problem with being overweight. Being overweight also leads to diabetes and hypertension. This is my primary concern over here," he said.

"While giving advice to people, we go up to a particular level in patients with dietary control and physical activity."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Not true', says mum
  2. Social media policy breach probe
  3. 7s approach
  4. Loyalty is key, Tikoduadua joins NFP
  5. Village celebrates five weddings and a birthday
  6. Religious body faces challenge
  7. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby
  8. Prank call problem
  9. Culture 'brings unity'
  10. Cicia creates history

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  6. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)