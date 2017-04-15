Local medical facilities up to date

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:48PM MEDICAL equipment�s and facilities in the country are up to international standards according to Doctor Baskaran Vasudevan.

Dr.Vasudevan, a renowned Gastro intestinal and Bariatric surgeon from India with over 30 years of experience is in the country conducting consultations with the people at the MIOT Pacific Hospitals in Suva over the next three months.

"I have been to Europe, Australia and the United States, and I would say Fiji is par with them when it came to facilities and resources," he said.

"But I think there is a shortage of skilled people in the health system here. Most of them probably migrate to foreign countries leaving a huge gap in the workforce here."

According to Dr. Vasudevan, obesity was a major problem in Fiji.

" A lot of people who have come to me for consultation and checkups have a problem with being overweight. Being overweight also leads to diabetes and hypertension. This is my primary concern over here," he said.

"While giving advice to people, we go up to a particular level in patients with dietary control and physical activity."