Athletics Fiji happy

+ Enlarge this image Maya Ramsden of International School Suva finishes in action during the womens 800m race at the Easter Athletics Competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today. Picture JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 8:48PM ATHLETICS Fiji was happy with the turnout from all schools during the Easter Games at the ANZ stadium yesterday.

President Joseph Rodan senior said this Easter games had been the best in recent years.

"We had entered 500 athletes to come and participate and then there were late entries which increased the number to 700 athletes that competed.

"For the Secondary School students this is a great opportunity for them to test themselves out.

"This will give them the feeling, environment in training here and testing out there ability to feel the atmosphere on how the Coke Cola games will be next week especially in terms of competition," Rodan said.

He said this was an ideal opportunity for athletes and added coaches who had ignored this competition would regret it heading into the Coke games.

"For the athletes here participating will perform well prior to the Fiji finals next week because they are getting use to the environment specially in the throwing events because it will give them confidence.

"We would like to than our sponsors Shop and Save for giving us the finance to host this kind of tournaments because this all for development.

"This year is a very important year for athletics we got Oceania games and the mini games and we hope that athletes here will qualify for the Oceania and then they will go to the World Championships and then the mini games," he said.

He also was disappointed that tops schools from the west didn't make it.

"We were hoping that Natabua and Jasper will come down as we offered to pay for the buses but I guess they had other agenda and as an athlete this is opportunity to bring your athletes here.

"My message to all coaches if you're hiding your athletes you have a wrong strategy this is where you try your athlete out and how good they are by coming to this competition," he said.