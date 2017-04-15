Athletics Fiji happy

Update: 8:48PM ATHLETICS Fiji was happy with the turnout from all schools during the Easter Games at the ANZ stadium yesterday.
President Joseph Rodan senior said this Easter games had been the best
in recent years.
"We had entered 500 athletes to come and participate and then there
were late entries which increased the number to 700 athletes that competed.
"For the Secondary School students this is a great opportunity for them
to test themselves out.
"This will give them the feeling, environment in training here and
testing out there ability to feel the atmosphere on how the Coke Cola games
will be next week especially in terms of competition," Rodan said.
He said this was an ideal opportunity for athletes and added coaches who
had ignored this competition would regret it heading into the Coke games.
"For the athletes here participating will perform well prior to the
Fiji finals next week because they are getting use to the environment specially
in the throwing events because it will give them confidence.
"We would like to than our sponsors Shop and Save for giving us the
finance to host this kind of tournaments because this all for development.
"This year is a very important year for athletics we got Oceania games
and the mini games and we hope that athletes here will qualify for the Oceania
and then they will go to the World Championships and then the mini games," he
said.
He also was disappointed that tops schools from the west didn't make
it.
"We were hoping that Natabua and Jasper will come down as we offered to
pay for the buses but I guess they had other agenda and as an athlete this is
opportunity to bring your athletes here.
"My message to all coaches if you're hiding your athletes you have a
wrong strategy this is where you try your athlete out and how good they are by
coming to this competition," he said.