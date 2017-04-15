Fiji Time: 9:52 PM on Saturday 15 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Athletics Fiji happy

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, April 15, 2017

Update: 8:48PM ATHLETICS Fiji was happy with the turnout from all schools during the Easter Games at the ANZ stadium yesterday.

President Joseph Rodan senior said this Easter games had been the best in recent years.

"We had entered 500 athletes to come and participate and then there were late entries which increased the number to 700 athletes that competed.

"For the Secondary School students this is a great opportunity for them to test themselves out.

"This will give them the feeling, environment in training here and testing out there ability to feel the atmosphere on how the Coke Cola games will be next week especially in terms of competition," Rodan said.

He said this was an ideal opportunity for athletes and added coaches who had ignored this competition would regret it heading into the Coke games.

"For the athletes here participating will perform well prior to the Fiji finals next week because they are getting use to the environment specially in the throwing events because it will give them confidence.

"We would like to than our sponsors Shop and Save for giving us the finance to host this kind of tournaments because this all for development.

"This year is a very important year for athletics we got Oceania games and the mini games and we hope that athletes here will qualify for the Oceania and then they will go to the World Championships and then the mini games," he said.

He also was disappointed that tops schools from the west didn't make it.

"We were hoping that Natabua and Jasper will come down as we offered to pay for the buses but I guess they had other agenda and as an athlete this is opportunity to bring your athletes here.

"My message to all coaches if you're hiding your athletes you have a wrong strategy this is where you try your athlete out and how good they are by coming to this competition," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Not true', says mum
  2. Social media policy breach probe
  3. 7s approach
  4. Loyalty is key, Tikoduadua joins NFP
  5. Village celebrates five weddings and a birthday
  6. Religious body faces challenge
  7. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby
  8. Prank call problem
  9. Culture 'brings unity'
  10. Cicia creates history

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  6. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)