Tikoduadua calls for support

Update: 8:47PM NATIONAL Federation Party newest member, Pio Tikoduadua who will be applying to contest the upcoming polls under the party�s banner, will be using the next 12 months to convince people ahead of the 2018 election.

He revealed this during a press conference earlier today.

Soon after he made the announcement, the former Minister for Infrastructure and Transport in the Fiji First government said he would be appealing for support.

�I have not stood less for what I stood for then and this is the reason I want to join NFP. I want to support and uphold the status and the value that I stood for then and that is the reason I am here,� Mr Tikoduadua said