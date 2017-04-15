Fiji Time: 9:52 PM on Saturday 15 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Eastern Zone to defend title

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, April 15, 2017

Update: 8:47PM THE EASTERN zone secondary school rugby union hopes to defend its titles at the Fiji Secondary school Dean�s competition this year.

President Solomoni Seru said the reason they hosted the Easter Zone 7s tournament was to build up for the Deans competition in the second term.

�What we�re doing now is focus on 7s as it�s the favourite sport for the time being and we have teams from Tailevu,Naitasiri and Ovalau coming to participate,� Seru said.

He thanked the sponsors Remington Konica for helping them in organizing this tournament and also their 15s tournament next term.

�In the under 18 grade QVS will play against St Johns College they will face off in their first pool match so this is the game to watch.

�We have 39 teams from 15 schools that registered, we have seven girls team which shows the interest is there in this school but development is needed to help them understand the game.

�The main focus is now is to retain all the titles in all grade and hopefully retain the Deans trophy this year,� he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Not true', says mum
  2. Social media policy breach probe
  3. 7s approach
  4. Loyalty is key, Tikoduadua joins NFP
  5. Village celebrates five weddings and a birthday
  6. Religious body faces challenge
  7. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby
  8. Prank call problem
  9. Culture 'brings unity'
  10. Cicia creates history

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  6. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)