Eastern Zone to defend title

Update: 8:47PM THE EASTERN zone secondary school rugby union hopes to defend its titles at the Fiji Secondary school Dean�s competition this year.

President Solomoni Seru said the reason they hosted the Easter Zone 7s tournament was to build up for the Deans competition in the second term.

�What we�re doing now is focus on 7s as it�s the favourite sport for the time being and we have teams from Tailevu,Naitasiri and Ovalau coming to participate,� Seru said.

He thanked the sponsors Remington Konica for helping them in organizing this tournament and also their 15s tournament next term.

�In the under 18 grade QVS will play against St Johns College they will face off in their first pool match so this is the game to watch.

�We have 39 teams from 15 schools that registered, we have seven girls team which shows the interest is there in this school but development is needed to help them understand the game.

�The main focus is now is to retain all the titles in all grade and hopefully retain the Deans trophy this year,� he said.