Oneata defeats Ono I Lau at Easter cricket

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, April 15, 2017

Update: 8:46PM ONEATA Cricket team defeated Ono I Lau 20 runs in the Easter Cricket Championship at Albert Park yesterday.

Manager Aisake Vakaloloma said having two National reps in their team was boost for them.

"We had Cakacaka Tikoisuva and Josaia Baleicikobia was sensational in their play today and they really lifted the game against Ono."

"All teams were tough and to beat Ono I Lau was icing on the cake because there are well known team and to beat them is good result for us."

"What got us together was the bond that we have and the struggle that we went through financial didn�t affected how we played but we�re thankful to our supporters for coming out in numbers," Vakaloloma said.

The team will face Suva Crusaders in the semifnal on Monday.

Vakaloloma said they have been longing for a win and to go through to the semi-final shows that they are up to par.

"We have prepared well there are still some rooms for improvement so we will resting tomorrow and go over our game plans and home to improve on our weakness," he said.

Results: Quarterfinal

Suva Crusaders vs Lakeba- Crusaders won by 5 wickets.

Ono I Lau vs Oneata- Oneata won by 20 runs.

Nadi vs Moce- Moce won by 160 runs

Nasinu vs Brisbane Thunder- Brisbane won by 5 wickets.

Semifinals on Monday

Suva Crusaders vs Oneata

Moce vs Brisbane








