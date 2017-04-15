Fiji Time: 9:52 PM on Saturday 15 April

Make sports inclusive

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 15, 2017

Update: 8:41PM SPORTS organisers must try to ensure ensure their events include equal participation for disabled athletes.

The three events were the ITTF Oceania Para Table Tennis Championships, the ITTF Oceania Cup and the ITTF Oceania Junior Championships in Suva.

"It is certainly an approach other sporting federations should learn from - and that is to provide opportunities for equal participation at their sporting events," Minister Tuitubou said.  

 According to a department of information press release about the event, the championships was well attended with teams from Australia, Cook Islands, Guam, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Fiji.

 "These events are indeed a great opportunity for developing island nations like Fiji to host," Tuitubou said. 

"We have three high-proﬁle events taking place simultaneously at a single venue and it will certainly raise Fiji's profile and most importantly, the profile of table tennis in the region," Minister Tuitubou added.








