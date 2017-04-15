Make sports inclusive

Update: 8:41PM SPORTS organisers must try to ensure ensure their events include equal participation for disabled athletes.
The three events were the ITTF Oceania Para Table Tennis
Championships, the ITTF Oceania Cup and the ITTF Oceania Junior Championships
in Suva.
"It is certainly an approach other sporting federations
should learn from - and that is to provide opportunities for equal
participation at their sporting events," Minister Tuitubou said.
According to a
department of information press release about the event, the championships was
well attended with teams from Australia, Cook Islands, Guam, New Zealand, New
Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Fiji.
"These events are
indeed a great opportunity for developing island nations like Fiji to host,"
Tuitubou said.
"We have three
high-proﬁle events taking place simultaneously at a single venue and it will
certainly raise Fiji's profile and most importantly, the profile of table
tennis in the region," Minister Tuitubou added.