Pacific private sector calls for finance reforms

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 15, 2017

Update: 8:41PM THERE is a need for reforms which would support access to new financing for the adoption of green economy business practices.

According to a statement from the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, this was the key discussion point in a dialogue between private sector and the members of the Forum Economic Ministers Meeting (FEMM).

"The dialogue is part of the annual Forum Economic Ministers Meeting and provides a platform for private sector representatives to engage policy makers and decision makers, and contribute to the formulation of regional policies that will support them," the PIFS said.

The dialogue was centred on the theme  "financing for development solutions"

"In line with this theme, the private sector representatives considered alternative sources of development finance and called on the support of the Forum Economic Ministers for national reforms to foster non-traditional business finance mechanisms such as crowd-funding, social investors and angel financing."

Howard Politini, the Chair of the Pacific Islands Private Sector Organisation (PIPSO) and the co-chair of the dialogue commended FEMM organisers for providing a platform for discussion between the two sectors.

"The need for improvements in the Forum Island Countries' performance on the ease of doing business indicators, especially for the Micro and Small Enterprises, was highlighted. The Private Sector appreciated Forum Leaders' call in 2016 for the improvement of the business enabling environment through harmonisation of business practices, and easing business mobility."

A concrete recommendation of the dialogue was a call for the establishment of "a working group".

New Caledonian was the new inclusion into the dialogue and its representative Baptist Faure said they wanted to be more involved.

"The depth and relevance of issues common to the Pacific private sector gets discussed at this Dialogue, and I look forward to more engagement with the Forum Member Countries at bilateral level, and through PIFS and PIPSO," Mr Faure added.








