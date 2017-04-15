Fiji Time: 9:52 PM on Saturday 15 April

Police lock up motorists

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 15, 2017

Update: 6:50PM THE weekend has only just begun but six people in the southern division area already behind bars for traffic offences.

Assistant Police Commissioner, ACP Rusiate Tudravu said the Easter long weekend was always a time of concern for the Fiji Police Force.

ACP Tudravu said six people were arrested for drunk driving in the 48 hours up to Saturday morning and they were between 19 and 46 years old.

As per a warning issued before the weekend, the force has kept all six in custody awaiting the next available court sitting.

�We are again reminding drivers of the no bail policy whereby anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol and in breach of the prescribed limit will remain in custody till the available court sitting this long weekend.�

 The force will continue to increase its presence along busy roads and it asks for the public�s cooperation, ACP Tudravu added.

�Every Easter long weekend, drunk driving is always a concern.�

In the 2014 Easter long weekend, 20 were found driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in their system. This reduced to 10 in 2015 but last year went back up to 19 cases.

Every other weekend, the force would catch one or two people driving while intoxicated, ACP Tudravu said.








