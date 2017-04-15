Tikoduadua for freedom

Update: 6:42PM FORMER Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Pio Tikoduadua has openly expressed that he would be standing for democracy.
He revealed this during a press conference on his move to join the
National Federation Party (NFP) ahead of next year�s election.
�I believe that freedom is the most essential element for anyone to be
able to fulfill their full potential. That freedom cannot work if it�s
perceived to be restricted,� Mr Tikoduadua said.
�Those restrictions, I believe are stumbling blocks and are obstacles
to the true and real fulfillment of democracy. And that�s what I want to stand
for.
�What the pledges are for democracy is essentially not in the way it is
put but the way it is advocated and how people feel about it.
�I am standing as how I feel for what democracy should be and that�s
what I want to stand for.�