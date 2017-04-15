Fiji Time: 9:52 PM on Saturday 15 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tikoduadua for freedom

AQELA SUSU
Saturday, April 15, 2017

Update: 6:42PM FORMER Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Pio Tikoduadua has openly expressed that he would be standing for democracy.

He revealed this during a press conference on his move to join the National Federation Party (NFP) ahead of next year�s election.

�I believe that freedom is the most essential element for anyone to be able to fulfill their full potential. That freedom cannot work if it�s perceived to be restricted,� Mr Tikoduadua said.

�Those restrictions, I believe are stumbling blocks and are obstacles to the true and real fulfillment of democracy. And that�s what I want to stand for.

�What the pledges are for democracy is essentially not in the way it is put but the way it is advocated and how people feel about it.

�I am standing as how I feel for what democracy should be and that�s what I want to stand for.�

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Not true', says mum
  2. Social media policy breach probe
  3. 7s approach
  4. Loyalty is key, Tikoduadua joins NFP
  5. Village celebrates five weddings and a birthday
  6. Religious body faces challenge
  7. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby
  8. Prank call problem
  9. Culture 'brings unity'
  10. Cicia creates history

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  6. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)