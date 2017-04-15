Tikoduadua for freedom

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:42PM FORMER Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Pio Tikoduadua has openly expressed that he would be standing for democracy.

He revealed this during a press conference on his move to join the National Federation Party (NFP) ahead of next year�s election.

�I believe that freedom is the most essential element for anyone to be able to fulfill their full potential. That freedom cannot work if it�s perceived to be restricted,� Mr Tikoduadua said.

�Those restrictions, I believe are stumbling blocks and are obstacles to the true and real fulfillment of democracy. And that�s what I want to stand for.

�What the pledges are for democracy is essentially not in the way it is put but the way it is advocated and how people feel about it.

�I am standing as how I feel for what democracy should be and that�s what I want to stand for.�