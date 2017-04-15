Fiji Time: 9:52 PM on Saturday 15 April

Singapore7s: Fiji in easy start

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 15, 2017

Update: 6:41PM FIJI started their Singapore 7s campaign slow paced but surely in for the win as they defeated Hong Kong 40-0.

Fijis first two tries came Waisea Nacuqu within two minutes of each other and another one came from Nacanieli Labalaba in the final minute.

Asides from the first try, the others were converted by Captain Osea Kolinisau to put Fiji in a comfortable lead at half time 19-0.

Fiji continued to deny Hong Kong the opportunity to put points on the board as three more tries came in the second half from Mesulame Kunavula, Aminoni Nasilasila and Sevuloni Mocenacagi.

Fiji meets Russia at 7.50pm and then Canada at 12.06am.








