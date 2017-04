/ Front page / News

Update: 2:45PM SUVA has become the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2017 TIV Sanagam Inter-District Championship.

The Allan Jesoni-coached side registerd their second win over Middlemore from New Zealand 2-1 at Subrail Park in Labasa earlier today.

The goals were scored by Shekar Reddy and Navneel Naicker.

The side defeated Rakiraki 2-1 in their opening pool match yesterday.