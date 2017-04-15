Sangam: Host impress against Vatiyaka

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:18PM HOST Labasa recorded an impress victory over Vatiyaka beating them 2-0 in their second match of the TIS Sanagam Inter-District Soccer Championship.

The tournament is played at Subrail Park in Labasa which started yesterday.

District rep Edwin Shayam was instrumental in the win together with former Suva and Navua defender Amit Kanhaiya.

The side has six points after two matches which also means they have booked a spot in the quarterfinal tomorrow.

The side earlier in the tournament defeated Vitogo 3-0.