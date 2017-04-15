Fiji Time: 4:50 PM on Saturday 15 April

Sangam: Host impress against Vatiyaka

PRAVIN NARAIN
Saturday, April 15, 2017

Update: 2:18PM HOST Labasa recorded an impress victory over Vatiyaka beating them 2-0 in their second match of the TIS Sanagam Inter-District Soccer Championship.

The tournament is played at Subrail Park in Labasa which started yesterday.

District rep Edwin Shayam was instrumental in the win together with former Suva and Navua defender Amit Kanhaiya.

The side has six points after two matches which also means they have booked a spot in the quarterfinal tomorrow.

