Update: 1:55PM FIJI Airways has signed onto become the official airline partner of the 2017 Fiji Tourism Expo.

The national airline signed a memorandum of understanding with Tourism Fiji earlier this week.

The agreement allows Fiji Airways to transport 160 international buyers to Nadi for the two day event which starts next Thursday.

Tourism Fiji CEO Matt Stoeckel says Fiji Airways has always been a key and strategic partner for the expo.

The event will start on May 4.