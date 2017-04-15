Fiji Time: 4:50 PM on Saturday 15 April

Loyalty is key, Tikoduadua joins NFP

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 15, 2017

Update: 11:48AM THE National Federation Party's 2018 elections campaign was strengthened today with the inclusion of a former Fiji First Member of Parliament and Minister of Infrastructure Lieutenant Colonel Pio Tikoduadua.

Tikoduadua made the announcement that he would contest the next polls on a NFP ticket at a special press conference in Suva today.

Speaking for the first time publically about why he left the Fiji First government, Tikoduadua said loyalty was the most important quality to him.

"Loyalty to your superior is the essence of soldiering. Loyalty must be given to a leader and also returned," Tikoduadua said.








