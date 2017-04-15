Fiji Time: 4:50 PM on Saturday 15 April

'Help the less fortunate'

Tevita Vuibau
Saturday, April 15, 2017

NATIONAL Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad says the occasion of Easter is one to reach out beyond our comfortable circle communities and help those who are less fortunate.

In his Easter message, Professor Prasad said it was a time to reach out to those who were suffering.

"Of those that are homeless and of which we see on the streets of our towns and cities; of those that are wondering what the next day will be with or without one full meal; of those that are sick or suffer from family tragedies; of those that still live and school in tents; of those whose dignity have been discarded.

"Let us reach out and help them and continue with this message of Easter into our daily lives not just in words, but in our own deeds.

"May you all have a blessed Easter."








