No charges

+ Enlarge this image A student alleged to have been smoking drug marijuana in online pictures. Picture: SUPPLIED

POLICE have confirmed that six students alleged to have been smoking drugs in online pictures would not be charged

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said because the matter was not reported to police, they do not have any right to investigate the incident.

The matter came to light after one of the students uploaded pictures to Facebook of them smoking what appears to be a bottle used as a "bong".

"There will be no investigation, the initial step was removing them from school and because there was no initial report lodged, there will be no investigation.

"The initial thing there was no report, we will have to wait for a report then we can have a legal authorisation to bring them in and question them."

Education Minister Mahendra Reddy said the ministry would look at counselling sessions for the students to help them as they ponder their future.

"You need to understand, we do not want to parade in the public about negative things. We have 226,000 students, there are corrupt elements in our society who will want to prey on our children and we, from day one, have been telling our children not to get into this.

"The reason we have removed them is because they will have a negative impact on our children, we want them to go home, we want them to think about what they have done, get their parents to work on them and if they still want to go to school then we will talk to them and see that they are rehabilitated and then we will find a school for them."