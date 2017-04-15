Manual to protect resources

/ Front page / News

A MANUAL produced by the Macuata Provincial Office has been reinforced for non-governmental organisations to use as a guide.

The manual — Natural Resource Management Plan — includes information about treasured resources of the vanua of Macuata.

The provincial council's environment officer Makelesi Raciri said the manual was a four-year plan which was released in 2014.

"It covers the years from 2014 to 2018 so we are reinforcing it now to ensure that all non-governmental groups working in villages of Macuata speak the same language, in terms of protecting our resources," she said.

"In the past, all NGOs used to do their own work in the province and the council was not aware, but through this manual, the council will be informed about details of the NGOs work.

"This is positive because we will still ensure that our people in Macuata and their resources are protected and well looked after."

Mrs Raciri praised NGOs for their commitment and dedication in promoting the protection of natural resources.

"We are blessed because these groups have come to work with grassroots people and increased their knowledge about how to look after natural resources," she said.

"The attitude of the people has also changed as they now cherish their resources and NGOs have done a good job in doing this."