Museum book launch

+ Enlarge this image A book on Fijian arts and culture was launched at the Fiji Museum this week. Picture: SUPPLIED

A BOOK to promote Fijian arts and culture was launched at the Fiji Museum earlier in the week.

Professor Steven Hopper, the director of the Sainsbury Research Unit for the Arts of Africa, Oceania launched the book titled Fiji: Art and Life in the Pacific.

The book was published in relation to a major exhibition of Fijian art and objects held at the Sainsbury Centre in Norwich, United Kingdom, over the past four months.

The Fiji Museum was able to loan out 21 objects to this exhibition with most of them being displayed after some time.

Prof Hopper said the book took him nearly four years to compile and it was divided into two parts.

"The first part is based on the history of Fiji and the second part is based on the catalogue of the whole exhibition in United Kingdom. I started to gather content for this book from 2012," Prof Hopper said. "In England, there are many historical items from Fiji which were given to British visitors, travellers, officers over the years nearly 200 years ago and these are kept in many museums there."

The idea of compiling the book started when the academic was a little boy.

"My grandfather had a hobby of collecting things from the Pacific even though he didn't visit the region. He was finding things in England that were bought by travellers and voyages," Prof Hopper said.

The book is available on sale at the museum with the soft back costing $32 and hardback $49.