Fiji Time: 4:50 PM on Saturday 15 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Museum book launch

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, April 15, 2017

A BOOK to promote Fijian arts and culture was launched at the Fiji Museum earlier in the week.

Professor Steven Hopper, the director of the Sainsbury Research Unit for the Arts of Africa, Oceania launched the book titled Fiji: Art and Life in the Pacific.

The book was published in relation to a major exhibition of Fijian art and objects held at the Sainsbury Centre in Norwich, United Kingdom, over the past four months.

The Fiji Museum was able to loan out 21 objects to this exhibition with most of them being displayed after some time.

Prof Hopper said the book took him nearly four years to compile and it was divided into two parts.

"The first part is based on the history of Fiji and the second part is based on the catalogue of the whole exhibition in United Kingdom. I started to gather content for this book from 2012," Prof Hopper said. "In England, there are many historical items from Fiji which were given to British visitors, travellers, officers over the years nearly 200 years ago and these are kept in many museums there."

The idea of compiling the book started when the academic was a little boy.

"My grandfather had a hobby of collecting things from the Pacific even though he didn't visit the region. He was finding things in England that were bought by travellers and voyages," Prof Hopper said.

The book is available on sale at the museum with the soft back costing $32 and hardback $49.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Not true', says mum
  2. Social media policy breach probe
  3. 7s approach
  4. Loyalty is key, Tikoduadua joins NFP
  5. Village celebrates five weddings and a birthday
  6. Religious body faces challenge
  7. Prank call problem
  8. Culture 'brings unity'
  9. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby
  10. 50,000 with NEC

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  7. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)
  10. 'I am still headman' Monday (10 Apr)