Remembering Jesus' sacrifice

+ Enlarge this image Catholic believers from the St Vincent de Paul Parish during their Easter service along the Nausori streets on Good Friday, April 14, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THOUSANDS of Christians around the country began their Easter long weekend by marking Good Friday yesterday.

According to biblical teachings, Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Mt Calvary.

The commemoration of this day may have varied, but for the Catholic Church in particular, it was a time for repentance and reflection on the life Jesus lived before his crucifixion.

Many Catholics took to the streets yesterday to dramatise and re-enact Christ's journey before the day ended with the veneration of the cross at their various parishes.

Today, an Easter vigil mass will be also be held at all parishes around the country to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.